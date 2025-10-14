Begin typing your search...

    Antony Varghese looks fierce in Kattalan’s FL

    Recently, during the filming of an action sequence in Thailand, the actor sustained an injury in a stunt involving an elephant

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Oct 2025 7:24 PM IST
    Antony Varghese looks fierce in Kattalan’s FL
    X
    Antony Varghese Pepe in Kattalan (Photo/X)

    CHENNAI: The first look poster of the action thriller Kattalan, headlined by Antony Varghese Pepe, was unveiled recently.

    With flaming eyes, messy red hair, and a cigar burning between his lips, Antony’s look radiates raw intensity. Recently, during the filming of an action sequence in Thailand, the actor sustained an injury in a stunt involving an elephant. Directed by debutant Paul George, the star cast includes Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Baby Jean, Raj Thirandasu and others.

    Billed to be a pan-Indian film, Kattalan is backed by Cubes Entertainments. B Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the tunes, while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Renadive is taking care of the camera.

    Film PosterAntony
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X