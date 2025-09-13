Anita Verma-Lallian's Camelback Productions’s debut film Doin It shines at NYC event

CHENNAI: Real estate mogul-turned-film producer Anita Verma-Lallian and her production company, Camelback Productions, hosted a cocktail soirée for their debut film, Doin It. The evening was co-hosted by Lilly Singh and in collaboration with 1497.

The special guests list includes Kal Penn, Ishaan Khatter, Poorna Jagannathan, Zarna Garg, Vidya Gopalan, Rohini Iyer, Jay Sean with his wife Thara Natalie, Farhana Abodi, Marijke, and Kripa Joshi. Anita spoke about Camelback's mission and announced two more films in the works, including Kal Penn's Shakespeare reimagining, Patel. “Making independent films is not easy; it is risky and scary. You are operating in a world that does not operate like other industries do. Figuring it out is quite fun," said Anita Verma-Lallian.