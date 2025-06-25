Anirudh, TR vibe for Chikitu music video from Coolie

CHENNAI: The much-awaited music video of Chikitu song from Rajinikanth's Coolie was released on Wednesday. The video captures Anirudh Ravichander and T Rajendar vibing together and recreating the hook steps of Rajini from the video song of the film. Composed by Anirudh, the vocals for the single are lent by T Rajendar, Arivu and Anirudh himself.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is helming Coolie, which also stars Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. The team wrapped up the shooting in March.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will have stunts choreographed by Anbariv. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.

Coolie is all set to hit the screens on August 14.