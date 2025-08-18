Anil Kapoor not in Suriya 46, confirms Venky Atluri

CHENNAI: On Monday, sudden speculations from Hyderabad took the internet by storm. Various sources said that actor Anil Kapoor will be playing a crucial role in Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

It was speculated that Venky Atluri had narrated the story to Anil Kapoor recently in Mumbai and the latter has given the nod to be a part of the film. However, Venky himself put the rumours to rest and said that there is no such development. Sources close to the film told DT Next that the speculations came in the onset of several Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan signing south films in the recent past.

Suriya 46, touted to be a family entertainer, has Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead. GV Prakash is composing the music while Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and Bhavani Sre will be seen in important roles.