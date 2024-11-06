Andhra Pradesh HC quashes poll code violation case against Allu Arjun

AMARAVATI: In a huge relief to Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed a poll code violation case against him.

On a petition filed by the 'Pushpa' actor, the High Court quashed the First Information Report (FIR) booked by the Nandyal town police which alleged that he violated the poll code during the Assembly elections in May.

The actor on May 11 had visited the house of the Nandyal MLA and his friend Silpa Ravi, who was seeking re-election.

As no prior permission was taken from the Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the then MLA and YSR Congress candidate.

Allu Arjun visited the then MLA's house to show his support on the last day of the campaigning. On getting to know about Allu Arjun's visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the then MLA's house to see him.

A local government official lodged a complaint against the actor at the Two Town Police Station for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Since Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force, a case was registered against the actor and the YSRCP leader.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered action against then Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy for failing to implement the election code of conduct.

The poll panel had asked Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to file charges against the SP. It also ordered a departmental inquiry against SP and two others.

Allu Arjun had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the case against him. In an interim order on October 25, the court had directed that no legal action be taken against him until November 6.

The actor's counsel had argued that his visit to Nandyal was a personal one and had nothing to do with elections. He submitted to the court that Allu Arjun could not be held liable for the gathering outside the house of Silpa Ravi.

Silpa Ravi, whose real name is Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, suffered a defeat in the elections held on May 13.