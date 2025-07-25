Andha 7 Naatkal team pays tribute to Bhagyaraj with iconic title

CHENNAI: A new-age romantic thriller, Andha 7 Naatkal features Ajitej and Shriswetha in lead roles. The film’s first single, Radhiye Radhiye, was unveiled recently.

Directed by M Sundar, the film is backed by Murali Kabirdass, under the banner BESTCAST Studios. Talking about the film, he said, “In the process of finding unique stories, I came across a script by director M Sundar, but with an intriguing twist, a celestial element. Once the narration ended, I couldn’t hold back and decided to go ahead. After the script narration, both director Sundar and I felt that this title would be a fitting tribute to the legendary K Bhagyaraj, with whom Sundar was associated. The title felt naturally aligned with the story, and with respect and gratitude, we approached Bhagyaraj sir. He graciously and immediately gave us permission to use it.”

Andha 7 Naatkal has been shot across vibrant locales of Chennai and Kodaikanal, and the entire shoot was wrapped up in 45 days. The star cast includes Bhagyaraj, Namo Narayanan, Subashini Kannan, Thalaivasal Vijay and AP Janakan, among others.

The technical crew includes Gopinath Durai as cinematographer, Sachin Sundar composing music, and Muthamilan Ramu overseeing editing and VFX.