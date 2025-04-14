An intense journey, says Emraan Hashmi on prepping for Ground Zero

CHENNAI: Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Ground Zero, which will hit the screens on April 25. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a role inspired by one of the most critical operations of the BSF in the past 50 years.

To do justice to the story and the uniform, Emraan went through a complete physical and mental transformation. “Preparing to play a BSF Commandant was one of the most intense and humbling journeys of my career. These men operate in the harshest terrains, under constant threat, and yet carry an unshakable sense of duty. I underwent months of physical training, followed a strict diet, and completely altered my routine to step into their mindset. What they do for our country is beyond extraordinary—and I wanted to honour that with complete authenticity,” he said.

Ground Zero is a tribute to the unsung warriors who serve at the most dangerous frontlines. Tejas Deoskar has directed the film.