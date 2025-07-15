Amitabh Bachchan recalls moment of ‘sadness’ when he had no money in his wallet

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about a moment of helplessness when he couldn’t help a little girl selling ‘gajra’ due to an empty wallet.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he spoke about “spending” some time with himself and recalled: “I spent some time with myself .. the wallet expired of the spending .. came little lady on the window of the car, pleading to buy a bunch of 'gajra' flowers. (sic)”

He added: “I had spent all the wallet filled .. watched in sadness as we drove away , distant from those sad expectant eyes.. drenched in the rain .. she stood .. perhaps that wallet would have taken care of her meal. (sic)”

The thespian asked to always keep some money in the wallet to give.

He added: “Now left distraught ..lesson ..ever carry some spend in the wallet, ever .. to never allow that which happened to them, that, in expectation ...Love.”

In other news related to work, the cinema legend has commenced his work on the new season of quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

The star took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the rehearsals and wrote: “Shuru kardiya kaam.”

He shared that the prep has begun and is happy to be with people and their desires to improve life.

“And the prep begins the beguine .. to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour..my love and regard (sic).”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.