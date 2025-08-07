Amid dating rumours, Mrunal follows Dhanush’s sisters on Insta

CHENNAI: The current hot topic of the Indian film industry of the town is the dating speculations between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur. The rumours started igniting when Dhanush was spotted at the screening of Mrunal-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2. The speculated couple have been spotted at various private parties together in recent times.

Sources in the know say that Dhanush had recently introduced the Sita Ramam actor to his sisters. Mrunal has also started following his sisters on Instagram.

However, the actors have not yet officially confirmed their relationship.

Mrunal has always maintained a low profile when it comes to her personal life. Meanwhile, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth for 18 years. They announced separation in 2022and also have two sons, Yatra and Linga. The couple is not ready to be vocal about their relationship, anytime soon according to industry sources.

On the work front, Dhanush has Idli Kadai, Tere Ishk Mein and a film with Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Mrunal has Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh in her kitty. Previously, she was a part of a few south Indian films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Kalki 2898 AD.