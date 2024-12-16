Amaran fame editor to handle cuts in Suriya 45

CHENNAI: As they continue to reveal the cast and crew of Suriya 45, the makers came up with yet another list of announcements on Monday. Editor R Kalaivanan of Amaran and Thumba fame, is on board Suriya 45. Actors Anagha Maaya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy have joined the team. Vikram Mor will handle the stunts.

As reported earlier by DT Next, Swasika, of Lubber Pandhu fame, is officially part of the film. The makers welcomed her onboard, along with Malayalam actor Indrans on Sunday. Later, it was announced that Yogi Babu and Sshivada are also a part of the team. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead.

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Pollachi. Suriya 45 marks Trisha’s fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayudha Ezhuthu, and Aaru.

Suriya 45’s script was earlier pitched by RJ Balaji to Vijay for the latter’s 69th project.

Recently, the makers announced that Sai Abhyankkar is replacing AR Rahman, who is taking a break from work. GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography.