Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy to helm Dhanush's D55

CHENNAI: Rajkumar Periasamy, who has been basking in the success of Amaran, is now teaming up with actor Dhanush for his next film. Tentatively titled D55, the film began with a pooja ceremony on Friday.

Alongside Dhanush, Rajkumar Periasamy, and the producers, filmmaker Vetrimaaran also attended the pooja ceremony.

Sharing stills from the pooja, the filmmaker wrote, "When good things happen, they happen in a row! A series of optimistic feelings continue through… NEXT. It will be #D55 with one of the greatest performers in the country, a powerhouse of talent, the multifaceted @dhanushkraja sir! Thank you #Anbuchezhiyan sir and @Sushmitaanbu ma’am of @gopuramfilms for making this happen (sic)."

This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Sushmita Anbuchezhian and GN Anbuchezhian's Gopuram Films. Further details on the cast and crew are awaited.

This will be Rajkumar Periasamy's third directorial venture following Rangoon and Amaran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently working on Idli Kadai, his fourth project as a director, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025. He also has Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in the pipeline, featuring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.