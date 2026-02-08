Amala Paul’s next titled Half

CHENNAI: Actor Amala Paul will be next seen in Half, the makers announced on Sunday. Directed by Samjad, the Malayalam film’s first-look poster was unveiled, with the lead characters and a car soaked in blood.
The star cast includes Ranjith Sanjeev and Aishwarya Raj. The poster hints that the film will be a crime thriller. The caption read, “Pain remembers its enemy and the night remembers the scream.’
Produced by Anna and Sajeev, under the banner Fragrant Nature Film Creations, Half has music by Midhun Mukundan. Pappinu is the director of photography, while Mahesh Bhuvanend is taking care of the cuts.
The film, which is set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Arabic, is likely to hit the screens this year.
Meanwhile, Amala Paul was last seen in Cadaver in Tamil.