Allu Arjun to join hands with Atlee? Announcement likely to be made on actor's birthday

CHENNAI: Actor Allu Arjun, who delivered the chart-buster performance with Pushpa 2: The Rule, all eyes are now on Allu Arjun’s next venture. Now, the speculations are rife that the official announcement of his on, reportedly directed by Atlee will be made today, which marks the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Sources have revealed that the actor was in Chennai to meet with director Atlee, along with the representatives from Sun Pictures, who are anticipated to bankroll the project on a massive scale. A couple of days ago, Sun Pictures had shared a post on their official X handle and teased fans with a caption, stating, “A magnum opus where mass meets magic,” imprinted on an outer space design poster. If everything goes as scheduled, the shooting for this project might commence by the second half of this year.

Atlee, known for his ability to churn out mass action entertainers, crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office with Jawan, which released last year. This amalgam could possibly be one of the biggest collaborations from the south. Our birdies in tinseltown say that Atlee will pull off a casting coup of sorts apart from extended cameos by stars from across the country. The movie is likely to hit the screens for Deepavali 2026.