Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' crosses Rs 922 crore in 5 days

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Dec 2024 9:44 AM IST
    Poster of the film (X)

    CHENNAI: Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has earned Rs 922 crore at the box office in five days, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the Rs 900 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Tuesday.

    Released on December 5, the Telugu movie is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

    Taking on X, 922 CRORES GROSS for #Pushpa2TheRule in 5 days, A record breaking film in Indian Cinema - the fastest to cross the 900 CRORES milestone ❤‍🔥 Ruling in cinemas.

    The makers also released the box office figures of the Hindi dubbed version of "Pushpa 2". The film raised Rs 48 crore on Tuesday, taking its total in the language to Rs 339 crore (nett).

    "Pushpa 2" opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's "RRR" (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by "Baahubali 2" (Rs 217 crore) and "Kalki 2898 AD" (Rs 175 crore), they said.

    "Pushpa 2" is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise". It is also produced by Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.

    (Inputs from PTI)

    Online Desk

