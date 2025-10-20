Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's film will present never-seen-before world, says Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Sunday expressed excitement about his actor wife Deepika Padukone’s forthcoming movie with South film director Atlee, saying it is unique.

Billed as a “magnum opus”, the currently untitled movie marks Padukone’s reunion with Atlee, following their successful collaboration in the 2023 blockbuster "Jawan", headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. It is produced by Sun Pictures.

"I happened to visit him (Atlee) on the sets of his current film because my wife (Deepika) was shooting with him. You may have heard it before, but you can take it from me, he is creating something that you may have never experienced in Indian cinema before," Singh told reporters at an event here.

The actor, best known for films like “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, “83”, “Padmaavat”, “Band Baaja Baarat”, has teamed up with Atlee on an ad film for a brand.

Singh is working with Bobby Deol and south actor Sreeleela for the project.

Singh said he has been a huge admirer of Atlee much before he attained wide acclaim and success with Shah Rukh Khan-led “Jawan”.

"Before he became a household name with 'Jawan' and emerged as the biggest director in India, I had messaged him after ‘Mersal’ (2017) and I was like, 'I love your cinema, you should come to Mumbai, and we should make some movies together'. This was back then. I wanted to collaborate with Atlee sir", he added.

Singh said Atlee has been his dear friend for over years, and it's always great hanging out with him.

"And to be working with his super-duper awesome team, being in front of the lens of Mr. G K Vishnu, what a great honour, delight".

In the ad film, Singh features alongside Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist and South film actress Sreeleela.

Singh said he has grown up watching movies of Deol in 90s and added that he had the privilege of working alongside his "heroes" Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Deol in different films.

"Everybody now-a-days talk about ‘Animal’, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which has become the biggest streaming shows of all-time. It was led by this fine artist (Deol). It was a blast to be with him (Singh had a cameo in the show).

"It is undoubtedly Lord Bobby renaissance era. I saw it before it happened. I was like, Bobby sir is on to something, if you haven’t seen 'Love Hostel',” the actor said.

Deol said he feels blessed to be getting "right opportunities".

"I’m happy and I’m working hard; I’m at the right time and I get all the right opportunities,” he said.

Singh also praised Sreeleela, who is set to make her feature film debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s romance-drama movie.

Calling Sreeleela as the real national crush, Singh said his family and friends were excited when they got to know that he is working with her on a project.

"I’m very excited to see her Hindi debut; she is working with one of the finest filmmakers of our industry Mr. Basu (Anurag Basu).

"I am really looking forward to that film. Thank you for doing this (ad) film, it was fun working with Sreeleela, she is beautiful and talented and this is something that everybody knows but she has a stellar unquestionable work ethic. I think she is going to be biggest stars in the years to come," the actor said.

Sreeleela expressed gratitude for all the love that she has been garnering from fans, particularly from the Hindi-speaking audience.

"I had great fun working on this. This was shot so grandly. I have been a huge fan of Atlee sir since ‘Raja Rani’ and I always wanted to work with him. I am glad we started with an ad.

"On screen I would often see that Ranveer sir has amazing and infectious energy and I was curious to see how he is off screen, but when he would come on sets, ‘mahul bann jata hai’. I am glad I got to do this," she said.