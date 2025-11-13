Allari Naresh battles unseen entity in new horror thriller

CHENNAI: The makers of director Nani Kasaragadda’s horror thriller 12A Railway Colony, featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, released an intense trailer of the film.

The trailer shows that the story revolves around Karthik (Allari Naresh) who alone is repeatedly able to sense something. Karthik is concerned why he alone is able to sense this entity while his friends think he is imagining things. Meanwhile, Sai Kumar, who appears to be in the business of solving crimes, tells Karthik that nothing that he says is believable.

Dr Anil Vishwanath has taken on the role of the showrunner, besides providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Dr Kamakshi

Bhaskarla is playing the female lead and the star cast includes Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani.

12A Railway Colony is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The director himself is taking care of the cuts as well. The film has cinematography by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music by Bheems Ceciroleo. 12A Railway Colony will hit screens on November 21.