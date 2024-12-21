'All We Imagine As Light' tops Barack Obama's movie recommendation list 2024

WASHINGTON: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama shares a list of his favourite movies, books and music each year as a recommendation for art lovers. Obama has revealed his favourite movies of 2024 and Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe-nominated 'All We Imagine as Light' tops his annual recommendation list.

An Indian film tapped the right strings of ex-US President Obama's heart as he called it to be one of the best films he watched this year along with Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part 2, Sean Baker's Anora, Edward Berger's Conclave, Malcolm Washington's The Piano Lesson and more.

Taking to his X handle, Barack Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year."

The full list includes films, 'All We Imagine As Light', 'Conclave', 'The Piano Lesson', 'The Promised Land', Dune Part Two, 'Anora', 'Didi', 'Sugarcane', 'The Complete Unknown' and 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig.'

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala.

Earlier this year, the film created history by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

Earlier, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' also won Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024.

The film has received a total of two nominations at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.