All We Imagine As Light hits the screen in Kerala on Saturday

CHENNAI: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light made history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film ever to win the prestigious Grand Prix. The film is now set to release across limited screens in Kerala on September 21. The Malayalam title of the film is Prabhayay Ninachathellam.

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media has the exclusive rights to distribute the film in India. Subsequently, the film will be released across all major cities in India. Details around the release are being locked, making the Kerala release the first milestone in All We Imagine As Light’s theatrical journey in India.

Reflecting on the theatrical release, Payal Kapadia said, “At the heart of the film are two women who come from Kerala to work and realise their life’s ambitions in Mumbai. So, it is only appropriate that the first state to see the film in theatres is to be Kerala.”

Rana added, “We are proud to be able to bring this incredible film to Indian audience. Indian cinema has a rich legacy of storytelling, and this film captures the experience through characters speaking multiple languages coming from different parts of the country with similar shared dreams to a metropolis like Mumbai.”

All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film in over 30 years to enter the Main Competition of the Cannes Film Festival, and marked Payal as the first Indian female filmmaker ever chosen for this competition.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad, All We Imagine as Light is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and petit chaos from France.