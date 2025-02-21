All set to vibe in my backyard this weekend: Prabhu Deva

CHENNAI: Over the last few months, weekend plans for Chennaiites have been redefined. From relaxing at home in a cosy environment or hanging out with friends and families. But now, every other weekend Chennai has been hosting a slew of concerts, featuring illustrious music composers and singers, including international artistes-- the latest being Ed Sheeran

Since childhood, many of us have tried to recreate the electrifying steps from Muquala Muquabla, Kadhalikkum Penin, Urvasi Urvasi, Pettai Rap, Chikku Bukku Rayile and many more. It’s time for all the film and dance enthusiasts out there to vibe and recreate the energetic moves again.

Celebrated choreographer Prabhu Deva is all set to set the stage ablaze with Vibe, India’s first dance concert. In a conversation with DT Next, India’s Michael Jackson says, “I am actually quite happy as well as nervous when I hear people saying that I am going to perform the country’s first-ever dance concert. It is a mixed feeling of both excitement and butterflies in my stomach.”

It is a delightful and thrilling moment, as the city is hosting the concert that will be filled with breathtaking steps of Prabhu Deva. “Namma veetla perform pannara maathiri thaana (It’s like performing at our home),” he laughs when asked about his thoughts on performing in the city, and adds, “I am a Chennai boy and it is in a way special as well.”

Concert-goers have a fair idea about music concerts as the city has already witnessed numerous ones. But a dance concert is quite intriguing. “It will be a unique experience for the audience and all they have to do is to vibe to the core,” Prabhu Deva states.

The choreographer will be shaking a leg with many international dancers and celebrities. “The taste of international audiences is quite different from people here. The audience here mostly relates to film songs. We have a few album songs as well. But the concert will predominantly rely on vibrant iconic songs. People will definitely whirl and twirl for all the foot-tapping numbers, which they are expecting,” he assures.

Talking about the most attractive element, according to him, which will lure people to Vibe, he says, “It’s me,” he smiles. Prabhu Deva immediately adds, “I am not sure if I can keep up with the expectations, but I will unquestionably give my best for the audience to have one of the most memorable experiences in their life.”

Before concluding, Prabhu Deva hopes to receive feedback from the audience and shares, “That will be an eye-opener for creative people who are performing on stage to level up our works.”

Be a part of the dancing spectacle, iconic songs and unlimited energy with Vibe, taking place at YMCA Nandanam Grounds, on Saturday at 6 pm.