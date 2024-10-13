Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' earns Rs 4.55 crore on day one

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's latest film "Jigra" earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Released in theatres across the country in Hindi and Telugu on Friday, the movie is directed by Vasan Bala, known for "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and "Monica, O My Darling".

It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

"Humari audience ka pyaar jahaan, hum wahaan! #Jigra in Hindi & Telugu - in cinemas now," Dharma Productions posted along with a poster that revealed the movie's net box office collection (NBOC) of Rs 4.55 crore on day one.

Also starring Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, "Jigra" follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.