Alia Bhatt joins the list of BAFTA presenters alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson

Talking about Alia's movie commitments, she is presently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Love And War", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and 'Raazi' co-star Vicky Kaushal. During a recent Instagram live, Ranbir shared that the project, which was expected to be out this year, might be delayed.

Over and above this, Alia will also be joining the YRF’s spy universe with "Alpha". Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol will also play prominent roles in the drama, which is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.