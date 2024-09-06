Alia Bhatt gives update about her upcoming film 'Jigra'

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to leave audience in awe of her acting skills once again with her film 'Jigra'.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

'Jigra' billed as a drama on a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared that the film's teaser trailer will be out on September 8.

"Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER (fingers crossed emojis)," she captioned the post.

She also unveiled film's new poster. Alia looks fierce in the new posters as she stares into the camera.

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film.

Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ." She also dropped the film's new poster. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas.