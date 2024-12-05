Albeit whisper, Ajith dubs for VidaaMuyarchi ahead of Jan 10 release

CHENNAI: The teaser of Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi released on November 28 and has garnered 1.1 crore views so far. The makers also announced that the film will hit the screens for Pongal.

This has got the rumour mongers and mouse potatoes going. A couple of days ago, speculations did the rounds that VidaaMuyarchi has been sued by Paramount Pictures for an estimate of Rs 150 crore as the Magizh Thirumeni directorial has been touted as the ‘unofficial remake’ of Kurt Russel’s 1997 film, Breakdown.

However, sources close to the film denied it and told DT Next, “Though it is too early to talk about the film, VidaaMuyarchi has a different emotional knot that revolves around a husband and a wife.”

There were also speculations about the film’s release and that it might not hit the screens for Pongal as announced.

“The team is confident of releasing VidaaMuyarchi on January 10. Ajith has begun dubbing for the film. There is a song that will be filmed on December 13 for a couple of days and with that the film will be wrapped up. Ajith, meanwhile, will finish dubbing for the rest of the portions before that.

So after Viswasam, VidaaMuyarchi will be another January 10 release for Ajith,” added the source.

Produced by Lyca, VidaaMuyarchi has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in important roles.