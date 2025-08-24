Akshay, Saif come together for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of the fans, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and collaborating together after 17 years. Titled Haiwaan, the film is directed by Priyadarshan.

The project went on floors in Kochi and will be shot across Ooty and Mumbai. Billed to be thriller, Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Other details about the film are kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bhoot Bangla and Jolly LLB 3. Last seen in Jewel Thief, Saif Ali Khan performed in a couple of south films, including Prabhas’s Adipurush and Jr NTR-starrer Devara Part 1.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who predominantly works in Malayalam,

Tamil and Hindi film industries, has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in many films including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala, among others.