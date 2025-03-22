Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’ to release in theatres on April 18

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his upcoming film, “Kesari 2” will be released in theatres on April 18.

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the movie is a sequel to Kumar’s 2019 hit film of the same name.

The 57-year-old star took to social media to share the news about the release date of “Kesari 2”, and also said that its teaser will be unveiled on March 24.

“A revolution painted in courage #KesariChapter2 teaser drops this Monday! Brace yourselves! Releasing in cinemas on April 18!,” the post read.

The second chapter, directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films, and Anand Tiwari and Ampritpal Singh Bindra.

According to media reports, “Kesari 2” will bring out the poignant story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The first part of “Kesari” narrated the tale of the Battle of Saragarhi, fought between Afghan tribesmen and the 36th Sikhs regiment of the British Indian Army in 1897. It directed by Anurag Singh and also starred Parineeti Chopra.