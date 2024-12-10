Akshay Kumar announces release date for upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has officially revealed the release date for his much-anticipated horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla.' The film, which marks his reunion with veteran director Priyadarshan, will be released on April 2, 2026.

The actor shared the exciting news on his official Instagram account, alongside a new poster for the movie, which has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans. In his Instagram post, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshan.official as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today. Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye." (Translation: "This double dose of fear and laughter will be ready for you on April 2, 2026! Until then, I need your best wishes.")

The announcement comes after Akshay's birthday in September 2024, when he first introduced the project to his fans. On his 57th birthday, the actor had shared a glimpse of 'Bhooth Bangla', expressing his excitement about collaborating with Priyadarshan for the first time in 14 years.

"Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!" he wrote in his post.

This reunion is special for fans as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have previously worked together on several hit films, including iconic comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Their collaboration has always been known for its unique blend of comedy and entertainment, and 'Bhooth Bangla' is expected to follow that successful formula.

In addition to announcing the release date, Akshay Kumar unveiled the film's motion poster, which features him drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder--an image that perfectly captures the quirky, spooky theme of the movie.

Fans have expressed their excitement in the comments section, with many highlighting the nostalgic return of the "magical duo" of Akshay and Priyadarshan. One fan wrote, "The magical duo is back, collaborating after 14 years for the 7th time Ak X Priyadarshan." Another commented, "Legendary Reunion." The anticipation surrounding 'Bhooth Bangla' is already palpable, with cinephiles eagerly awaiting the film's unique mix of horror and comedy.

The film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. While the release is still over two years away, fans are looking forward to what promises to be a thrilling and hilarious cinematic journey.

The film is expected to go into production soon, and details about the cast and other specifics are likely to be revealed in the coming months. Akshay Kumar has had a busy year, with several exciting projects keeping him in the public eye.

He made a special cameo in the highly successful 'Stree 2', which was released on August 15, 2024. He was also seen in 'Khel Khel Mein', a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz, where he shared the screen with a talented ensemble cast including Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the cop drama 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. The film featured a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. (ANI)