Akkenam revolves around three characters, says the director

CHENNAI: The first look of Arun Pandian and Keerthi Pandian's Akkenam directed by Uday K was released by Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Rajesh, director Gokul and Ramya Pandian on Tuesday.

Produced by A and P Groups, the first look had intricacies and suspense elements in it. "Akkenam is a crime thriller that has many twists and turns to it. We have woven a suspense around three main characters. What happens to each of these characters and who emerges from the situation is what the story is all about. We have given a different treatment from rest of the crime thrillers so far. We titled it Akkenam because it is about three dots and is the equivalent to Aayudha Ezhuthu in Tamil," he told us.

Talking about the shooting and release plans, Uday added, "We have completed the shoot. The film was shot in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and a few towns in North India. We are planning to release the film in March, as of now."