Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi mini review: A solid content backed by neat performances

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regena Cassandrra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, and Dasarathi

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Rating: 3/5

Synopsis: A couple takes one last road trip from Baku to Tbliisi before their separation. But things do not go as planned and they end up in a huge trouble on a deserted highway. How does the duo overcome the situation with less resources on hand

Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi has finally hit the screens. This is Ajith's first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. Shot predominantly in Azerbaijan, VidaaMuyarchi to start with is high on visuals and music. But the entire cast has backed it with some classy performances. The first half of the film takes its time to set the premise up. The movie travels back and forth but catches a steam towards the interval with twists and turns.

The second half though has a bit of lag gets back on track from a solid anticlimax sequence to a not-so-predictable climax. Anirudh has yet again delivered a banger and music stays relevant as well as elevates the visuals and the storyline. Overall, VidaaMuyarchi isn't your typical mass entertainer and rides on solid content.