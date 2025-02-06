Begin typing your search...

    Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi mini review: A solid content backed by neat performances

    Synopsis: A couple takes one last road trip from Baku to Tbliisi before their separation. But things do not go as planned and they end up in a huge trouble on a deserted highway. How does the duo overcome the situation with less resources on hand

    AuthorKaushik RajaramanKaushik Rajaraman|6 Feb 2025 1:18 PM IST
    Poster of VidaaMuyarchi (Image/X)

    Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regena Cassandrra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, and Dasarathi

    Director: Magizh Thirumeni

    Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

    Rating: 3/5

    Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi has finally hit the screens. This is Ajith's first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. Shot predominantly in Azerbaijan, VidaaMuyarchi to start with is high on visuals and music. But the entire cast has backed it with some classy performances. The first half of the film takes its time to set the premise up. The movie travels back and forth but catches a steam towards the interval with twists and turns.

    The second half though has a bit of lag gets back on track from a solid anticlimax sequence to a not-so-predictable climax. Anirudh has yet again delivered a banger and music stays relevant as well as elevates the visuals and the storyline. Overall, VidaaMuyarchi isn't your typical mass entertainer and rides on solid content.

    Kaushik Rajaraman

