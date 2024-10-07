Ajith’s Venus Motorcycle Tours nominated for World Book of Records

CHENNAI: Venus Motorcycle Tours was founded by passionate rider and actor Ajith Kumar, who transformed his love for motorcycling into a global adventure company.

In collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Marina Chapter, Chennai, and Harley-Davidson Banjara Chapter, Hyderabad, Venus Motorcycle Tours is hosting this monumental event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





Island Rumble: A record-breaking Harley-Davidson event in Andaman features the largest gathering of Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever to ride through Port Blair, creating an unforgettable spectacle.





The event has been nominated for the World Book of Records, London, acknowledging its scale and significance. Currently underway, the Island Rumble is capturing the hearts of riders and spectators alike, blending the thrill of motorcycling with the beauty of the Andaman Islands.