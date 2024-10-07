Begin typing your search...

    Ajith’s Venus Motorcycle Tours nominated for World Book of Records

    In collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Marina Chapter, Chennai, and Harley-Davidson Banjara Chapter, Hyderabad, Venus Motorcycle Tours is hosting this monumental event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2024 11:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-07 12:28:53.0  )
    Ajith’s Venus Motorcycle Tours nominated for World Book of Records
    X

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tours

    CHENNAI: Venus Motorcycle Tours was founded by passionate rider and actor Ajith Kumar, who transformed his love for motorcycling into a global adventure company.

    In collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Marina Chapter, Chennai, and Harley-Davidson Banjara Chapter, Hyderabad, Venus Motorcycle Tours is hosting this monumental event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.


    Island Rumble: A record-breaking Harley-Davidson event in Andaman features the largest gathering of Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever to ride through Port Blair, creating an unforgettable spectacle.


    The event has been nominated for the World Book of Records, London, acknowledging its scale and significance. Currently underway, the Island Rumble is capturing the hearts of riders and spectators alike, blending the thrill of motorcycling with the beauty of the Andaman Islands.

    Venus Motorcycle ToursWorld book of recordsAjith KumarHarley-Davidson
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick