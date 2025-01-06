Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly marks April 10 as release date

CHENNAI: A few days ago, the makers of Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi announced that the film would not be released for Pongal, which left the fans dejected. But on Monday, much to the fans' surprise, Good Bad Ugly’s team revealed that the film would hit the screens on April 10.

The makers announced the release date with a new poster of Ajith. The actor was seen in a stylish avatar with a gun in his hand.

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, Trisha is playing the female lead. The film also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Ajith completed shooting for the film in December and is expected to be featured in three different looks in this project. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly was initially planned for a Pongal release.

Meanwhile, the release date of Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi is not yet revealed. Trisha is playing the leading lady in this Magizh Thirumeni’s project as well. The first single, Sawadeeka, was released recently and recieved appreciation.