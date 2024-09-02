Ajith, Trisha hit a six with Good Bad Ugly

CHENNAI: Kodambakkam's favourite onscreen couple Ajithkumar and Trisha are all set to unite for the sixth time with Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly.

This will also be the second consecutive time that the pair has come together after VidaaMuyarchi. Sources in the know of things told DT Next, "After Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal and VidaaMuyarchi, the duo is set to share screen space with Good Bad Ugly.

It is to be believed that the script demanded a seasoned female actor to play the lead. Though the production initially had apprehensions in casting Trisha because she is also Ajith's female co-star in VidaaMuyarchi. However, due to her versatility and her ability to carry roles with ease, the makers zeroed in on her.

This will have them in a very different on screen pairing unlike their previous ventures."

The shoot of Good Bad Ugly is currently taking place in Hyderabad in full swing. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. The team earlier shot grueling stunt sequences. The film is expected to be wrapped by the end of October and as announced will hit the screens for Pongal 2025.

Meanwhile, Ajith also has VidaaMuyarchi in shooting stages. This Magizh Thirumeni directorial is on the verge of completion and will be wrapped up after the team shoots for a song in Spain.