Ajith set to rule the race track; back in the fast lane after 13 years

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, Ajith has been splurging money on race cars in Dubai. While several people commented that the actor has been adding luxury cars to his collection, it now looks like he has some bigger plans.

According to an announcement on Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India's (FMSCI) social media pages, Ajith has renewed his motorsports license after 13 years on Tuesday.

"Indian Film Actor, Ajith is keen on making a comeback to motor racing. He is planning on participating in the European GT4 championship in 2025. Negotiations are on with Teams based in the UK, Europe & Middle East. Sponsors too are excited and keen on him coming on board. (sic)"

When we got in touch with the actor's manager and publicist, he told DT Next, "After the shoot of Good Bad Ugly, he will be getting back to motorsports next year. He will also be participating in races that will take place in the Middle East, Europe, UK and Australia."

The reason behind renewing his license after 13 years is because, Ajith is looking at an avenue to keep himself engaged and fit. "He not only wants to keep himself busy with such passions but also wants to inspire the youth to take up sports. Ajith has always believed in it," he added.

It so happened that Ajith's license was one of the last to be signed by Akbar Ebrahim, the president of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. With a smile, he says, "Ajith is someone who does it for the sake of doing something. He doesn't need motorsports to gain reputation or brownie points among people. He does it out of sheer passion and with sheer commitment to inspire youngsters to promote motorsports."

Touted to be one of the most expensive sports for Indians, Akbar says that a lot of youths are now coming forward to actively participate in the sport. "There are lots of youngsters who are investing in gears and good cars. It is expensive because there were a few logistical difficulties in importing cars to our country. But things are looking better now," he remarked.

On the workfront, Ajith is currently shooting for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.