Ajith Kumar does country proud again as his team comes third at 12H Mugello car race in Italy

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar's car racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, is fast making winning a habit.

After having done the country proud earlier this year by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, the actor and his racing team have now emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

Ajith Kumar's car racing team shared a video clip of the team celebrating on the podium on their X timeline, saying, "Victory in style! Team @Akracingoffl shines at the 12H Mugello, Italy, celebrating a fantastic podium finish! Kudos to @fabian_fdx89, @mathdetry , and @BasKoetenRacing for their stellar performance on the track!"

Now, with a second win under their belt, the team is gearing up for their next competition, which will be in Belgium.

Ajithkumar Racing said, “That's another podium for Ajith Kumar Racing in Europe for the @24hseries 12h of Mugello P3 in the 992 AM category for our three lions. Next stop, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 12h of Spa.”

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

What is interesting about this win is the admiration and respect that Ajith has earned by way of his dedication.

It may be recalled that Fabian Duffieux, who is one of the racers in Ajith’s team, had in February expressed his admiration for the star’s passion to race.

He had said,” What an improvement since our fest testing together in November! 1,38,4 today in Free practice at Valencia! This guy has the fire in him and he’s such a good fighter! Dedicated and motivated like I never saw before! Can’t wait to fight together in Mugello!”

Earlier this month, Fabian had also gone on to say, “Incredible how Ajith has improved over four months only! Coming from no experience in GT3 race cars! The first video was his fastest lap four months ago and the second one is the last weekend fastest lap! Four seconds faster! This guy has it in him!”

Interestingly, Ajith has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

It may be recalled that Ajith has continued to race, unfazed by car crashes that he has often suffered, both during practice sessions and during a race recently.