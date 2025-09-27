Ajith Kumar and team prepare to compete in Creventic Series in Spain

CHENNAI: Actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar is all set to compete in the prestigious 24-hour Creventic Series in Spain. The actor and his team are currently in Barcelona, preparing for the race.

The official announcement was made by Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra through a post on the social media platform X.

It may be recalled that 'Ajith Kumar Racing', the racing company launched by the actor, has previously competed at events in Dubai and Belgium and won accolades.