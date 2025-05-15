Ajith is my favourite, says Komalee Prasad

CHENNAI: Komalee Prasad, who was recently seen in HIT: The Third Case, opens up about her film journey and what she looks forward to.

Talking about her experience working with Nani, Komalee shared, “He is a textbook. He even trained me for a few action moves himself—so inspiring and rare.”

A dentist, national-level athlete, and dancer, Komalee brings layers of depth to her craft. “Sports teach you discipline—and that’s helped me handle injuries and challenges during shoots without skipping a beat,” she added.

Komalee expressed her admiration for actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush, “Ajith sir has always been a favourite. Manifesting that collaboration if fate allows. He’s always been my inspiration.” Komalee wishes to explore feel-good romcoms. “A sports biopic or essaying a role related to the army is a dream,” she shared. She also dreams of working with C Prem Kumar, Alphonse Puthren, Manikandan and Gautham Vasudev Menon.