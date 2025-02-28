Watch I Ajith-Adhik take fans down the memory lane with Good Bad Ugly teaser

CHENNAI: It was no less than a festival day at the Rohini Silverscreens as Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly teaser was unveiled for the audience a few minutes ago.

The 90-second teaser saw Ajith at his best in recent times as the actor easily juggles between being Good, Bad and Ugly as every frame passes by. As they call it a 'fanboy sambavam', the teaser sees Ajith in various looks and also performs acts from his various films such as Billa, Red and Vaali among others.

With high-octane racing and action sequences in the film, the expectations for Good Bad Ugly has yet again soared sky high. The teaser launch was attended by director of the film Adhik Ravichandran, actor Arjun Das and cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam and Rahul from Romeo Pictures, the Tamil Nadu distributor of the movie.

At the end of the teaser, the audience gave a rousing thumbs up to director Adhik Ravichandran who became emotional seeing the reception that the teaser received.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is slated for release on April 10. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu Ganesan, Sunil and Rahul Dev.