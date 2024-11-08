Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clarifies if she fights with Abhishek in a resurfaced video

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is rumoured to be living separately from her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, once spoke about how she felt that she and Abhishek were newly married for the longest time because of the incessant flow of best wishes from their social circle.

A resurfaced video of the actress shows her talking about her relationship with Abhishek.

In the video, she said, "It's wonderful what we share because it's based on such a friendship. Firstly, for the longest time, people would still be wishing us and what we were feeling with each other and that's what we received from the world around us. We were just newly married forever, which is great."

When she was asked if Abhishek's comment of her fighting with him every day was true, the actress said, "That's what I mean when they say we've been together for 10 years. We were normal from the beginning, from the beginning. Throughout the day, I think we go through an entire movie. It all happens really, really quickly. Time is precious for us, so we have our little dramatics all day very quickly