AICWA condemns repeated safety violations on sets of Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. It has come under scanner of the authorities for regular violation of safety protocols during the filming. In fact, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also sought blacklisting Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios.

In a letter, AICWA has addressed its concerns, and has slammed the production unit of the upcoming film. They wrote, “The life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances. For several years, AICWA has consistently raised serious concerns that many production houses continue to ignore mandatory safety norms, legal regulations, and basic human protection on shooting sets.