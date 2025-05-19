AI is here to stay but may not replace us: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Dressed in black and wearing a sunglass in brown shade, Kamal Haasan greets with a huge smile on his face. He has been promoting Thug Life along with his colleagues AR Rahman, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami at a city hotel.

The actor-producer, who constantly keeps himself updated on the technical front, had flown to the US last year and enrolled himself opened up about his experience. "I went to the US with the hopes of studying AI and then I learnt that I shouldn't touch upon it without knowing the intricacies involved in it. I understood that it is bigger than what it seems like," he said.

Kamal then pointed towards AR Rahman and remarked that the Oscar-winning composer has already handled it. "It is still in nascent stages. As far as AI in music goes, Rahman will be the best person to comment on it. Though I have dabbled, in terms of visuals, and other cinematic aspects, AI is in early stages. But what I can tell you is, it is a broad spectrum," added the visionary.

He also made a remark in a lighter vein and said, "When I was in the US, to study AI, they asked me what course am I looking at for which I didn't have an answer. AI will be in all our lives and it is here to stay. But I don't think it will replace us."

In Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is seen in a younger version, quite contrasting to his previous collaboration with Mani Ratnam in Nayakan, where he was playing much older than his age. "Though this is something that Mani Ratnam should answer, I guess, de-aging has been used well in Thug Life. If you liked it, let me know, I can tell Mani Ratnam about it," he said with a laugh.