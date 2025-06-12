Ahmedabad plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu postpone Kannappa trailer launch event

CHENNAI: Following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed several lives, the team behind the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa, including stars Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu, has cancelled the trailer launch event and postponed its release as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.

The film’s trailer launch was originally scheduled for Friday, June 13, in Indore.

A statement from the makers read, "Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have taken a collective decision to cancel the Kannappa trailer launch event that was scheduled to be held in Indore. The move comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which has left the entire country in shock. As a mark of respect for the lives lost, the team has also chosen to defer the trailer release by a day. The focus remains on standing in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time."

The crash involved a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew. It went down shortly after takeoff in a residential area of Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, June 12.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and multiple casualties have been reported, prompting an outpouring of condolences across the country.

Kannappa, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is set for a global release on June 27, 2025. The film features Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar and Kajal. The film promises a powerful blend of history, mythology, and state-of-the-art filmmaking.