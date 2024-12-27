After theatrical success, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to kickstart OTT journey

MUMBAI: Cinephiles, make your winter holidays special by binge-watching exciting content on OTT platforms. As the new year is approaching, filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to surprise the audience with the release of different projects on digital mediums.

On Thursday, streaming giants Netflix and Prime Video announced the OTT release dates of blockbusters 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' respectively. After facing a box office clash, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are now all set to kickstart their digital journey from December 27.

Excited about the OTT release, Ajay in a press note said, "The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe."

Both 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' hit the theatres on Diwali and surprisingly the two did exceptionally well at the box office.

Both the film's collective box office collection created history with a total earning of Rs 79 crore India net on the opening day. While Kartik Aaryan's film opened to Rs 36.60 crore, Singham Again earned Rs 43.5 crore on its first day.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we saw Kartik sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. Anees Bazmee directed the last two installments.

Speaking of Singham Again, it is considered the third part in the "Singham" film series. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and is part of his larger "Cop Universe" which also includes "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi" movies.