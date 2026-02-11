After firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, his ‘Simmba’ actor Ranveer Singh receives threat on voice-note

This marks another day of crumbling law and order situation in the city. Earlier, shots were fired outside director Rohit Shetty’s house. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago.

Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire. According to the police, in previous crimes, a similar modus operandi is followed in which several small groups are hired for a crime but it is also taken care that one group does not know about the other group.