Adivi Sesh's biographical action drama ‘Major’ completes three years

CHENNAI: Released in 2022, the biographical action drama Major, starring Adivi Sesh, was a captivating tale that received tremendous love from the audience and emerged as a box office success.

The film that has completed three years today (June 3), was focused on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh not only delivered a flawless performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan but also wrote the film. His performance was widely praised, earning rave reviews from all quarters.

It became a commercial hit, grossing Rs 64–66 crore worldwide, and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022. The film also found its international audience on its OTT release, who also praised the film.

Moreover, as Major follows the personal and professional life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, his parents also praised the film on its release saying, "The entire team deserves very very very good appreciation. Even the sound system, the acting, direction, the editing, so they came to my house and then they have copied all the photographs and the photographs you can see there. It was in a very bad shape but they have made everything very good and excellent and I'm proud that I started my career at Hyderabad and I lived with Sandeep in Hyderabad when he was in police hosting. In old Hyderabad we have spent time and here I'm spending time with my boys."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major was released in 2022. Along with Adivi Sesh the film also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla.