Adivi Sesh on his pan-India projects Dacoit & G2: 'Good cinema goes beyond language'

MUMBAI: Adivi Sesh is on a roll as he has not one but two back-to-back mega pan-India releases lined up.

First, he will be seen leading "Dacoit", co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The highly-awaited drama will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, "Dacoit" has been jointly backed by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, "Dacoit" shares the tale of an enraged convict seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend after she betrays him.

The drama is expected to reach the cinema halls on December 25.

Following that, Sesh will be seen in "G2 – Godachari 2" - the highly anticipated sequel to his cult espionage hit.

Slated to release on May 1, 2026, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi in dynamic roles.

The project further enjoys a stellar cast with Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in significant roles, along with others.

Both these releases will help Sesh cement his place on the national stage with stories that transcend language and region with the films being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Shedding light on this new chapter of his career, Sesh said: “I’ve always felt that good cinema goes beyond language. With 'Dacoit' and 'G2', I’m not just chasing scale — I’m chasing soul. While one is an emotional action-thriller driven by love and longing, the other is an expansive spy adventure that builds on the world of Goodachari. Both may belong to different genres and language, but they’re united by a sincere effort to tell Indian stories with a global vision and emotional depth."

"Teaming up with incredible talents like Mrunal and Wamiqa, and working with dreamers who think as big as I do, is both daunting and thrilling. I believe it’s time Indian cinema stopped waiting for validation — we’re here to tell our stories on our terms, and I’m proud to be part of that movement," the 'Major' actor added.



