Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit’ to now release on March 19, 2026

MUMBAI: Actors Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit’, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, will now release worldwide on March 19, 2026.

A new poster announcing the revised date for the film was shared today by Adivi Sesh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu There’s NO LOOKING BACK #DACOIT This UGADI MARCH 19th 2026 in Theaters WORLDWIDE,” Sesh wrote.

The film is now all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 19, making a special arrival this Gudi Padwa and extended Eid weekend. As per deadline.com the film was postponed after Sesh was injured on set while shooting an action scene.

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Filming is currently taking place in Hyderabad, with an extensive shooting schedule set to follow in Maharashtra.

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Adivi Sesh made his film debut in 2010 as a lead actor and director with the romance Karma and gained recognition for his antagonistic roles in Panjaa, Balupu, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.