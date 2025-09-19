Adil Hussain, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik mourn Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise

NEW DELHI: Actor Adil Hussain, singer Vishal Mishra and Armaan Malik on Friday expressed shock over the sudden death of renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

In a post on X, Hussain said he was "devastated and shocked" by the news of Garg's sudden death.

"I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots love and fondness.. May his singing soul rest in peace and God bless his soul... Good bye Zubeen.. Until we meet on the other side... Keep singing with your beautiful Voice and make Gods Happy," he added.

Mishra shared an old photo of Garg on Instagram and wrote, "Zubeen Da, like every one else, I loved your voice & connected to it so much ! Left us all too soon."

Malik tweeted, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Garg, who sang many popular tracks in Assamese, Hindi and other languages, had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the singer's demise, saying the state has "lost one of its favourite sons".

"I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go," he wrote on X.

Garg is survived by his wife.