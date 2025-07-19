Adhik opens up on second collaboration with Ajith

CHENNAI: There have been reports about Adhik Ravichandran directing Ajith Kumar again, after their first collaboration Good Bad Ugly which was released in April this year.

Confirming the same, Adhik said, “It will be completely different from Good Bad Ugly. But, will surely be a celebratory one for Ajith’s fans. Further information about the film will be officially announced soon.”

One of the most celebrated films of 2025, Good Bad Ugly turned out to be a treat for Ajith’s fans as the film featured various iconic elements from the actor’s film career. Trisha Krishnan played the female lead in the film, which was backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The star cast included Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Jackie Shroff and Priya Prakash Varrier.

GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the gangster film. It is speculated that he might come onboard for Adhik and Ajith’s upcoming film as well.