‘Calendar’ Trailer Unveiled; Adarsh Gunduraj Introduces Film Exploring Themes of Womanhood
MUMBAI: The team behind the upcoming film Calendar recently revealed the trailer at a press conference in Mumbai on March 12. They shared insights about the film’s concept and what viewers can look forward to in the story. Produced by Adarsh Gunduraj under the banner of Running Horse Creations, this film was initially made in Kannada and is now being released in Hindi to reach a broader audience across the country.
During the media interaction, Adarsh Gunduraj discussed the inspiration behind the project and his goal of telling stories that foster understanding and empathy. A Chartered Accountant turned filmmaker, he has previously starred as a lead actor in two films and now takes on the lead role in Calendar as well.
The filmmakers revealed that the movie explores themes of womanhood, emotional cycles, and how these experiences can shape relationships and daily life. Through its storytelling, the team hopes to spark conversations while keeping viewers engaged.
The cast features Adarsh Gunduraj, Ramesh Indira, Prakash Thuminadu, Gurunandan, Malashri, Suchendraprasad, Chandraprabha, Shiv Pradeep, Sushmitha Nayak, Nivishka Patil, and Amrutha.
Directed by Naveen Shakthi, the film boasts music by Sunaad Gowtham, cinematography by Ramesh Koira, and editing by Suresh Arumugam. The action sequences are choreographed by Vikram Mor, a National Award-winning stunt director known for his work in KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara.
The story is penned by Adarsh Gunduraj, who also serves as the producer, with Shiv Pradeep as the co-producer and Mahantesh R as the co-director.
Calendar is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, with distribution handled by VK Films. The team expressed their gratitude to the media and eagerly anticipates audiences enjoying the film on the big screen.
