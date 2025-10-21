Actress Sakshi Agarwal thanks TN Police for its swift response to a bomb threat issued to her residence, office

CHENNAI: Actress Sakshi Agarwal on Tuesday thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for swiftly responding to a bomb threat that was issued to her house and office.

Taking to her X timeline, the actress wrote, "Thank you @tnpoliceoffl #tndgp for your due diligence and immediate response to the Bomb Threat to my house and office! To my fans, we are safe and the bomb threat is being investigated!"

Sources close to the actress say that the threat was made through mail and that the police immediately swung into action to neutralise the threat made to the star.

Actress Sakshi Agarwal is the latest celebrity to have received such a bomb threat. Several celebrities in Tamil Nadu have been receiving such threats in recent times and the police, after due investigation, has found them to be a hoax.

In fact, actresses Trisha, Nayanthara and actor Vijay have been among those who have received such threats in recent times.

A bomb threat issued to actress Trisha at the beginning of the month turned out to be a hoax. Sources said that the police swung into action as soon as they received information and arrived at her residence in Teynampet swiftly. Police personnel along with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of Trisha's residence, only to realise that the threat was a hoax.

Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palanisamy had also received similar threats earlier.

Although the threats have been declared hoaxes, the Tamil Nadu police is leaving no stone unturned to find out those behind such threats as off late, there has been a considerable increase in such threats.

Actor Vijay has had a couple of such threats issued to his residence. A bomb threat was made to actor Vijay's Neelankarai residence a few days ago, prompting the police to launch a probe. Another threat was issued to the actor after the Karur tragedy. Both threats turned out to be hoaxes. Last month, a bomb threat to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Chennai had triggered concern.