Actress Gautami Tadimalla launches Tamil autism awareness video in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Actress and social activist Gautami Tadimalla attended the Autism Awareness Video Launch organised by Third Eye on Sunday at a private mall in the city. The event aimed to spread awareness about autism and the importance of early support for the children.

Gautami not only attended the event but also launched the awareness video in Tamil. Apart from this, the actress also addressed the gathering and spoke about how vital early intervention, empathy, and community support are for families of children with autism.

Speaking to ANI later, Gautami praised the centre's efforts adding that more awareness and support is needed for children with autism and their families.

Visitors to the event took part in many activities, such as free counselling sessions, fun games for families, and face painting. One of the highlights of the event was the Special Fashion Walk, where children with autism walked the ramp with confidence and joy.

Some wore superhero outfits, while others were dressed in beautiful traditional clothes, showing off their uniqueness and spirit. In addition, Third Eye also announced a new chatbot facility for parents, making it easier for them to access information and guidance related to autism.